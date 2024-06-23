G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,961 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group comprises 3.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

