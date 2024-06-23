FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.