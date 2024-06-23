Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 85 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 108.3% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.43. 1,589,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,126. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.