Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 448 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

ECL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 3,663,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.