Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 24,215 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $185.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

