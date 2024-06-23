Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $9.65 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,754. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

