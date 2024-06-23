Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,238,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

