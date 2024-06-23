FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

