FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

FTLS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 86,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

