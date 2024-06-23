Flare Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $6.26 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,814,109,925 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,811,119,864.55966 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02408942 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,013,368.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

