First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 161,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

