Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ferrari by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ferrari by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 216,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.44.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 33.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

