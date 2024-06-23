Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $36,884.24 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,460.40 or 1.00003338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96640408 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $46,142.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

