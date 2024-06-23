Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.