FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

