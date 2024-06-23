Executive Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Executive Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100,929 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,073,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after buying an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,255. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

