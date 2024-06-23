Executive Wealth Group LLC Buys 81,992 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.