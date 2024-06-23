Executive Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.8% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $577.74. The stock had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day moving average of $512.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

