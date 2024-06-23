Evercore ISI Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $60.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 24.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,286,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

