Evercore ISI Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $166.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.61.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Target by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

