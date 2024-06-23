Evercore ISI Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $86.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.63.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

