Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 35,937,201 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

