Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.25 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $428.86 billion and approximately $7.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,507.34 or 0.05441256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040153 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015442 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008343 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012854 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010533 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,958 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
