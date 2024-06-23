Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.25 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $428.86 billion and approximately $7.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,507.34 or 0.05441256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,958 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

