Ethena Staked USDe Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $12.45 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,533,178,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,533,514,986.0053334. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07269577 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,344,064.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

