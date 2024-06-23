Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.90.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.