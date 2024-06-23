Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innoviva, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innoviva in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 569,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innoviva by 223.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 432,940 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

