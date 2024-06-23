Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
EMYB stock remained flat at $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461. Embassy Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embassy Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.