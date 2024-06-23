Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

EMYB stock remained flat at $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461. Embassy Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

