Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after acquiring an additional 380,991 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

