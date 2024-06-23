Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.76. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $245.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

