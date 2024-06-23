eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $469,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 133.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $11,888,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

