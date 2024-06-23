Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.