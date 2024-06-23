Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
