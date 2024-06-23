Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Diageo worth $69,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 675,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $179.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

