Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 38.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 204.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. 10,033,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

