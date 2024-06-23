Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.68 and a 200 day moving average of $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.