Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.