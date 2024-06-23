Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 24,686 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

