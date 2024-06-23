Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $77.97 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $77,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,712. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.