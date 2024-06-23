Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $65.67 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.35. 2,057,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.42 and its 200 day moving average is $308.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

