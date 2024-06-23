Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $29.46 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.31. 5,677,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.