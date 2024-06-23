Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,711 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

