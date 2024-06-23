Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 9,238,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

