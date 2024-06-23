Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,777 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Air Lease worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Air Lease by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 60,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

