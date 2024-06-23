Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $40,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,379,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.49. 1,028,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,466. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $453.96 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

