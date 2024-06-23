Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $62.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

