Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) by 42,374.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.