Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 767,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,866. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

