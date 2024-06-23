Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

