DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $171,000 Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BATS:YJUN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,214 shares. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

