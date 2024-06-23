DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:YSEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

