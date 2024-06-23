Dent Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Dent has a market capitalization of $94.74 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

